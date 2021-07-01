Sei Investments Co. Has $726,000 Stock Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $27.60 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.09.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

