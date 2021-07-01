Sei Investments Co. Has $695,000 Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 49.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,370 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $872.88 million, a PE ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. Analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

