Sei Investments Co. Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 61.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,455 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,981 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.