Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

SEEL opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $207.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,433,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,582,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,585,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,549,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

