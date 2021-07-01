SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

