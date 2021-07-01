SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $22.37.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

