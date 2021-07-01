Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

