Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scientific Games from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $77.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.12.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,521,000 after acquiring an additional 183,983 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 84,547 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

