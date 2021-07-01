Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,566 ($46.59). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($46.38), with a volume of 155,913 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,952.14 ($38.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,562.18.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers bought 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, with a total value of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

