Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

