Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €137.06 ($161.25). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €135.78 ($159.74), with a volume of 700,027 shares trading hands.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €139.58 ($164.22).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €132.14.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

