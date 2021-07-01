Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.40. 8,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.