Saratoga Investment (SAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $16.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million. On average, analysts expect Saratoga Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.