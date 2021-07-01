Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 73.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Shares of TSLA opened at $679.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.51. The firm has a market cap of $654.78 billion, a PE ratio of 679.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla has a 12-month low of $216.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

