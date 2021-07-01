Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €65.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.82 ($70.37).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €57.36 ($67.48) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.69.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.