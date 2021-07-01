Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

SASR opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

