Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDVKY. Pareto Securities raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDVKY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.65. The company had a trading volume of 37,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

