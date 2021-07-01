Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52. Approximately 2,884 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 625,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

