Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $11.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.60. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

