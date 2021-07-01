SAFE2 Price Down 42.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the dollar. SAFE2 has a total market capitalization of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00141630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00170901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.60 or 0.99994696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars.

