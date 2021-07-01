SAFE DEAL Price Hits $3.31 on Top Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $3.31 or 0.00010031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.04 million and $214,741.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00167848 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,920.04 or 0.99868188 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 642,619 coins and its circulating supply is 615,477 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

