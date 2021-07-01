Sadiq Lalani Buys 12,800 Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Director Sadiq Lalani purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$714,000.

Sadiq Lalani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Sadiq Lalani bought 17,200 shares of Willow Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,372.00.

TSE:WLLW opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$124.70 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.23.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Willow Biosciences from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

