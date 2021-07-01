S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. Slack Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9,962.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,521,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,096,000 after buying an additional 3,486,924 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,865,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 105,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 486,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WORK. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

