S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Coherent accounts for about 1.9% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

