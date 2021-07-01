S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $490,000 in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 349.4% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 87,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 67,667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Standard AVB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 66.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 1,437.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 40.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

STND remained flat at $$33.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 18,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

About Standard AVB Financial

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

