Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 210,970 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after buying an additional 651,292 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,061,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.98.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

