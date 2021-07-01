Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.45. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

