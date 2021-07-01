Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $840,000 in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLX opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

