Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $817,000 Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $612.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

