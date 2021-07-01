Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 54,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SPRO stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $414.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

