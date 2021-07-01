Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 102,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock valued at $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.