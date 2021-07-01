Rupee (RUP) Trading 38.4% Lower This Week

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Rupee has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $55,097.05 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,749,900 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

