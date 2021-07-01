RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $114.19 million and $1.22 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00139299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00169353 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,292.65 or 1.00016510 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 742,686,676 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

