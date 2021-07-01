Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYMY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49. Royal Mail has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $17.05.

ROYMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

