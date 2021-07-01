Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$15.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.86.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.76. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

