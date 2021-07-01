Royal Bank of Canada Boosts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $160.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $129.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

