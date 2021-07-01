Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.40.

AGF.B opened at C$7.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$558.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.67. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.23.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 250,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 798,043 shares in the company, valued at C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

