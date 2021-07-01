Roth Capital Increases Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Price Target to $6.00

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NLST stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22. Netlist has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

