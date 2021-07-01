Roth Capital Increases Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Price Target to $6.00

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of NLST stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,394,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,967. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.22. Netlist has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
