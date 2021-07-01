Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.08

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$66.08 and last traded at C$65.81, with a volume of 391051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCI.B shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.39.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

