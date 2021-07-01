Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Up 63.7% in June

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,149. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

