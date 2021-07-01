Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,183 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 451% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVA opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.50.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.
