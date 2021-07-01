Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,183 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 451% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVA opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.