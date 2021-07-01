Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 201.9% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,302,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPIQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 372,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,274. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Get Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.