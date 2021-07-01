Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $230.99 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $182.62 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.