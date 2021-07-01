ROAD Trading 10.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, ROAD has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. ROAD has a total market cap of $209,644.55 and approximately $10,794.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

