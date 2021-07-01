RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 150 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.75.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,115 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,674 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.