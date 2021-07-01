RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Invests $216,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Nutrien stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.68. 65,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

