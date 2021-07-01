Ritocoin Price Tops $0.0002 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $329,056.13 and $26.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00046046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00137368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00169700 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,280.13 or 0.99917654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,610,067,691 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,995,684 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

