Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.790-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-$25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 30,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $892.07 million, a PE ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

