Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTNTF remained flat at $$92.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 424. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $108.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

