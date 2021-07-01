Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.65. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 460 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $738.51 million, a P/E ratio of -61.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,493,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 298,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

